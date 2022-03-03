Bobbie Thomas Makes an Emotional Return to Today After Her Husband's Death

Today's Bobbie Thomas wants to hear from you.
The Style Editor returned to the show for the first time in two years on March 3, announcing a new project called "Dear Bobbie." Inspired by the outpouring of support she received after her husband Michael's death, Bobbie will soon begin taking submissions from viewers about their own life challenges.
"I know that what I've learned and am learning about loss is valuable," Bobbie wrote in a personal essay for Today. "For decades, I always thought of myself as a 'professional girlfriend'—a real-life resource for people who need advice, encouragement or a shoulder to lean on. A girlfriend who is there to talk about beauty and fashion, dating, careers, parenthood—and now, grief. My role is continually evolving, just like I am."
The author talked more about the essay and new venture on Today, but not before sharing an emotional reunion with co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
The trio exchanged hugs and it didn't take long for the tears to begin flowing, although Bobbie admitted, "I was already crying before I came out."
They kept coming throughout the show, too. Bobbie opened up about the grieving process and parenting her six-year-old son Miles, leading to Jenna giving her the ultimate compliment. "You've been an incredible mom since the moment you had him," she said. "It's just so fun to watch your strength and your grace and everything you do."
Jenna then read an excerpt from Bobbie's essay, which provided more insight into the new project.
"It's hard to explain," Bobbie wrote, "but knowing that you aren't alone, even when you feel like you are, can be the difference between a good day and an awful one. Now my wish is to boomerang all that support back—with my whole heart."
Her generosity comes as little surprise to her coworkers. As Jenna put it, "For you to give in your darkest hour is so you."
Insisting she simply wants to "help in any way I can," Bobbie encouraged viewers to reach out about anything and everything, even if "it's something as simple as just helping you find new girlfriends, lipstick, I don't care."
If you're interested, you can submit your stories and questions to "Dear Bobbie" here.
