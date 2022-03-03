You'll Never Guess What Robert Pattinson Wore to His Batman Screen Test

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere

Well, that's one experience Zoë Kravitz will never forget.

During the March 2 episode of The Tonight Show, the actress told Jimmy Fallon about her camera test with Robert Pattinson for The Batman.

While Zoë noted she knew Robert before they worked together on the film (her playing Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, and him playing Bruce Wayne), she admitted it was still "kind of funny just to camera test with someone you know dressed up as Batman, and you haven't seen them in a while."

"But then you kind of catch up, you know?" she said. "You're like, 'So how you been?'"

What made the situation even more memorable? Zoë said Robert was sporting the suit George Clooney wore in the 1997 picture Batman & Robin but "only from the waist up."

"He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom," she explained, "like casual Batman."

Still, it looks like the costars were able to put it all aside and create some movie magic. "He was so good," Zoë continued. "I was so scared that I was gonna just be thinking like, 'Oh my god, that's Rob dressed as Batman. That's weird.' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him actually, which was really impressive."