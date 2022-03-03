Shanna Moakler Shares She's Pregnant Days After Ex Matthew Rondeau's Domestic Violence Arrest

“I took a pregnancy test,” Shanna Moakler said just days after ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for allegedly harming her. “It is positive.”

By Corinne Heller Mar 03, 2022 5:44 PMTags
PregnanciesShanna MoaklerArrestsDomestic Violence
Watch: Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

For Shanna Moakler, this news was unexpected.

A week after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence, the former Celebrity Big Brother star told People that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler—mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16—said. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

On Feb. 24, Rondeau was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Moakler, 46, at their Los Angeles home, Radar Online reported. The outlet quoted a police arrest report as saying that the model grabbed the Playboy Playmate by the hair, swung her to the ground, grabbed her face and neck, threw a chair at her and urinated on her, "leaving visible injuries."

Soon after he was freed from police custody after posting a $50,000 bond, Rondeau, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly, "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman...The love of my life has made me out to be the villain."

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

Today, he stands by his innocence. "I never hit her or beat her," he told Radar Online. "I love her and wanted to spend my life with her...I can't believe this is happening. I would never harm the woman I want to call my wife."

He continued, "I'm an innocent man going through the toughest obstacle of his entire life so far."

Getty Images/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

3

Kanye “Ye” West Criticized for His Alarming Video of Pete Davidson

 A court date has been set for June 23, the jail records show.

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

3

Kanye “Ye” West Criticized for His Alarming Video of Pete Davidson

4

All the Takeaways From Kourtney Kardashian's Rare Candid Interview

5

Shanna Moakler Says She's Pregnant After Ex's Domestic Violence Arrest

Latest News

Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Checks Into Trauma Treatment Center

Bobbie Thomas Returns to Today After Her Husband's Death

The Truth About Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Enduring Love

The Surprising Item Robert Pattinson Wore to Batman Screen Test

Shanna Moakler Says She's Pregnant After Ex's Domestic Violence Arrest

Juno Temple Reveals Whether She’ll Be on Season 3 of Ted Lasso

See Kelly Clarkson React to Colin Farrell's OMG Penguin Transformation