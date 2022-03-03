Juno Temple Reveals Whether Or Not She’ll Be on Season 3 of Ted Lasso

Will Juno Temple return for season three? You've got to believe!
After the season two finale of Ted Lasso, fans began to worry that the actress wouldn't come back as a season regular on the comedy series, due to the fact that her character Keeley was no longer an employee of AFC Richmond.
But fans can now rest assured. On March 2, the star revealed on Twitter that Keeley isn't going anywhere.
"Don't worry my loves," Juno wrote on Twitter. "Keeley will be on screen power walking her way through season 3 x #TedLasso."
Once the actress broke the news, fans immediately started freaking out, rightfully so! "She better be," one user wrote, "because Keeley Jones is the true hero of #TedLasso."
Another added, "I'm so happy to hear this, Juno! The world needs more Keeley, and I'm looking forward to you absolutely slaying in s3."
And for others, well, they didn't know why anyone was worried in the first place, tweeting, "Wait? Why would we be worrying? Did something happen?! If someone did something to Keeley I will riot."
We'd be right there with you!
And we won't have to wait too long to head back to Richmond Green, as season three production is already underway.
Apple TV+ first announced that Ted Lasso would be returning for a new season—with main cast members Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein—back in October 2020.
The Emmy Award–winning series follows an American football coach, Ted Lasson (Sudeikis) hired to manage a British soccer team. "What he lacks in knowledge," the official description reads, "he makes up for with optimism, determination...and biscuits."
Football may be life, but so is Ted Lasso.
Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.