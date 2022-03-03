Why Hilary Duff Doesn't "Love" Discussing the Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks STRUGGLES of Being a Child Star

Hilary Duff isn't ready to say that the Lizzie McGuire reboot is "So Yesterday."

While the actress seemed frustrated by the reboot's cancellation in December 2020, she seems more optimistic about its prospects now that a year has gone by. "It's not dead and it's not alive," she explained on The Cut Podcast. "I think there's always possibility there. And like, if she's 40, I don't think people care. It's always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up."

But before people start singing about how this is what dreams are made of, she noted, "I don't really love to talk about this because the Internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up."

Uh, guilty as charged. Lizzie fans have been avidly following this story since Disney first announced they would be reviving the series in August 2019. At the time, Hilary was ecstatic to bring Lizzie back, telling E! News, "She was there for everyone in their pre-teens. She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges."