Let's Give a Round of Applause to TIME's Inspiring Women of the Year

Watch : How Mj Rodriguez MANIFESTED 2021 Emmy Nomination

Who run the world? These women—and so many more.

In honor of Women's History Month, TIME released its women of the Year List, featuring 12 leaders who are striving to make the world a better and more equal place.

And they are definitely names you know—and respect. While Kacey Musgraves is being honored for her honest lyrics and championing women in country music, Pose's Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez was recognized for making history as the first transgender star to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category and win a Golden Globe.

"When I was younger, I didn't have representation for anyone of color in the LGBTQI community," the actress told the magazine. "Now, I want to be the example. I want to show them that it's possible."

Also on the list? Kerry Washington for using her platform to raise voices and drive activism and Amal Clooney for her work as a human rights lawyer.