Save Up to 30% On These Spanx Leggings, Sports Bras, Jeans, Bodysuits & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no doubt that Spanx changed the game with their revolutionary shapewear items. However, those aren't the only game-changers that the brand has blessed us with. Their bodysuits are comfortable and sculpting. Their activewear gives you the support and stretch that you need for high-impact workouts. The jeans are supremely flattering and very easy to wear.
If you are looking to add some essential staples to your wardrobe, Spanx is the place to shop for sure! If you are shopping on a budget you're in luck because there are so many hidden gems in the Spanx sale section.
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
These are not your standard leggings. They made with Printed Power® smoothing technology that's sculpting, stretchy, breathable, and antimicrobial Plus, they have pockets.
Spanx The Get Moving Short, Camo
These shorts have a bulit-in liner that stays put while you're on the move. These are ideal for working out, hiking, running, and more. They even have pockets to store your small essentials.
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
This skort is everything. You can the look of a skirt and the comfort of shorts. This is great on the tennis court, obviously, but you can great creative styling this one for cold weather with a pair of black tights or some leather booties.
For anyone who's athletically inclined, the short has a built-in liner that stays put while you're on the move. It's made from sweat-wicking fabric too. There are even some hidden pockets to store your small essentials like your keys, credit card, and phone.
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tank
Stay cool, even when you work up a sweat. The tank is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that always keeps your comfortable. These tanks are such an essential for anyone who loves to be active or even if you just live in a warm climate.
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Thes soft twill pants are a style you can wear throughout the year. These comfy pants shape your stomach with a completely smooth front. They have functional pockets too. You can rock these in warmer weather with sandals or you can wear them with booties when the temperatures drop. These come in three colors and three lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans
These pants have an easy-to-wear, pull-on design that shapes your waist and eliminates "muffin top." The pants are made with "no-show Gut Check" technology, which smooths your stomach, firms your rear, and guarantees endless compliments. And, who wouldn't want all that?
Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings
If you're trying to step up your fitness game, these leggings are a true essential. They're made from a textured, sweat-wicking, breathable fabric with a 4-way stretch that accommodates all of your movements. And, of course, this is Spanx, so the leggings sculpt your body. And, once again, there's zero camel toe possibility since there isn't a center seam.
You can also get these in a plum color.
Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits. They are sleek, incredibly flattering, and they pair with every bottom you own. Wear this with pants, jeans, skirts, shorts... you name it, it works. This bodysuit is made from ultra-soft, smoothing fabric. You can wear it on its own or as a layering piece under a blazer or sweater.
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
This is part-sports bra and part-swimwear. It's chlorine and saltwater-resistant, which means you can wear this from gym to swim. It provides support for moderately intense workouts and it has dig-free straps and mesh ventilations for increased breathability. It brings a cloud-level comfort to your workout and a 4-way stretch for flexibility. This will be your new go-to for spin class, swimming, power walking, and more.
Spanx Satin Cropped Wide Leg Pant
How luxurious are these Spanx satin pants? They are the most comfortable to lounge in and they are incredibly chic for a night out. Oh, and there's no need to worry about dry cleaning because these are machine washable. What's not to love?
Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
These pants have high-rise coverage and a shaping waistband. They're the perfect match for your t-shirts, sweaters, tank tops, blazers, and everything in between. These are so comfy that you'll end up wearing these around the house. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
These pants are super soft and a staple for your wardrobe since they're highly functional: hello, pockets! They have a pull-on design, a completely smooth front, and tummy-shaping properties. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Cargo pants are so popular these days too. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Charli D'Amelio have been rocking the trend.
If you want to keep on shopping without breaking the bank, check out these 20 deals from Lulus and save up to 83% with prices as low as just $5.