Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing on Women's Team

Collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas wants her career to be an inspiration for the transgender community.
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the 22-year-old athlete opened up about the ongoing debate surrounding her participation on the women's swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania.
"I just want to show trans kids and younger trans athletes that they're not alone," she told SI. "They don't have to choose between who they are and the sport they love."
Added Lia, "I don't know exactly what the future of my swimming will look like after this year, but I would love to continue doing it. I want to swim and compete as who I am."
In 2019, after coming out to friends and family, Lia decided to begin hormone replacement therapy. As Sports Illustrated noted, NCAA rules allow athletes to change gender categories, but that Lia needed one year of HRT before she'd be eligible to compete against other women in championship events.
After completing her year of treatment, Lia began practicing with Penn again in the summer of 2021, this time on the women's team, which is when she began receiving opposition from Penn swim parents and some teammates, the mag said. The debate then extended to a few other media outlets.
However, as Lia put it, "I'm a woman, just like anybody else on the team. I've always viewed myself as just a swimmer. It's what I've done for so long; it's what I love." The athlete insisted that she's not thinking about wins or records, adding, "I get into the water every day and do my best."
Lia, who has faced harassment online, continued, "I don't look into the negativity and the hate. I am here to swim."
This past February, Lia set an Ivy League record in the 200-yard freestyle during the Ivy League championships, which is a feat she may soon top—as she is set to compete in the NCAA championships later this month. As for her journey, the swimmer told SI that being trans is "an amazing and beautiful experience."
"I've been reinvigorated," she added. "I've been swimming for 17 years, but for [only] a short part of that time have I felt fully engaged."
Lia credits those closest to her for their endless support and shared that their love continues to give her hope. "After coming out and being my authentic self, I could really start to see a future," she shared. "Before I came out, I couldn't visualize a future."