How Soccer Teams Across the U.S. Are Honoring Stanford's Katie Meyer After Her Death

Collegiate soccer teams across the country are coming together for one goal—to pay tribute to Stanford University's Katie Meyer.



After Stanford announced that the 22-year-old goalkeeper was found dead in an on-campus residence on March 1, several soccer teams took to social media to send their condolences.



UCLA Athletics tweeted, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Katie Meyer and the entire Stanford community," while the Penn State Women's Soccer Team wrote, "Sending our thoughts and love to @StanfordWSoccer, the Stanford community and the family and friends of Katie Meyer."



The Utah Women's Soccer Team tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear about the loss of Katie Meyer. Sending love and condolences to @StanfordWSoccer, the Stanford community, and her friends and family," as the Rutgers Women's Soccer Team wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with @StanfordWSoccer and the friends and family of Katie Meyer."



The tributes did not stop there.