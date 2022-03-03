How Kanye "Ye" West Feels About Kim Kardashian Being Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is officially legally single again. Ye?
On March 2, Kim won a legal victory against her estranged ex by getting a judge to agree to an official request to terminate her marital status before any finalization of their divorce, which began a year ago when she filed papers to end their seven-year marriage.
Now, Kanye "Ye" West's attorney Samantha Spector wants to "dispel a few mistruths" regarding the court hearing, which she attended on behalf of the rap artist, who is now legally single as well.
"Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural," Ye's lawyer told E! News. "Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law."
So, where is Ye's head at, now that one matter is settled? Per his attorney's statement, "Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children."
E! News reached out to Kim and Ye's reps for comment.
The reality star, who shares kids North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2, with Ye, had filed her request to be declared single back in December. On Feb. 18, Ye filed an opposition to her filing, with his lawyer stating in the documents that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment." Alternatively, he asked for a hearing to be set to go over the conditions.
Days later, Kim submitted a new filing reiterating her request to be declared legally single, in which she also accused Ye of causing her emotional distress by allegedly "putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media." Her ex, who had in recent weeks shared and then deleted many Instagram posts—including one criticizing North's presence on TikTok and many shading Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, fired back with his own legal filing on Feb. 25, claiming there was no evidence submitted to back up her accusation.
Meanwhile, Kim and Ye's divorce proceedings continue. A hearing has been set for Aug. 5.
