Sam Heughan Teases Tough Times Ahead For Jamie in Season 6 of Outlander

There's change in the air as Outlander prepares to enter its sixth season.
Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, is warning fans that things are about to become very tenuous for the Fraser clan.
"Jamie's past comes back to haunt him, an old adversary in the shape of a man called Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones)," Heughan told Men's Health. "He was also a fellow intimate in prison with Jamie years ago, and now he comes to live on Fraser's Ridge with his family, and they really signal the beginning of the decay of the Frasers' power."
Set during the American Revolutionary War, Heughan teases that things for he and wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) start out well in the upcoming season, which premieres March 6 on Starz.
"The Frasers have become affluent," he explained. "The town has grown. Jamie and Claire almost seem to be like chiefs."
However, as often is the case, the pride often comes before the fall.
"With the arrival of this new family, we really start to see people's support and loyalty to Frasers start to wane, and it signals the beginning of change in Fraser's Ridge," Heughan said.
Production of the show was just as dramatic, filmed in the middle of lockdown in the frigid Scottish winter. Despite the harsh conditions, however, Heughan partially credits the show for helping him get through the pandemic.
"The first few days of shooting are kind of unsettling," he said. "It feels like you're in this post-apocalyptic world, but to be honest, once you get on set, you just feel so lucky to be able to work and to be kept safe and to hopefully provide some entertainment."
It's been almost two years since Outlander's season five finale aired in May 2020.
But with season six on the way and the recently-announced prequel series in development, it's a good time to be a fan of the Frasers.
Season six of Outlander premieres March 6 at 9 p.m. on Starz.