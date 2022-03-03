Sam Heughan Teases Tough Times Ahead For Jamie in Season 6 of Outlander

Watch : "Outlander" Star Sam Heughan Hurt By 6 Years of Bullying

There's change in the air as Outlander prepares to enter its sixth season.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, is warning fans that things are about to become very tenuous for the Fraser clan.

"Jamie's past comes back to haunt him, an old adversary in the shape of a man called Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones)," Heughan told Men's Health. "He was also a fellow intimate in prison with Jamie years ago, and now he comes to live on Fraser's Ridge with his family, and they really signal the beginning of the decay of the Frasers' power."

Set during the American Revolutionary War, Heughan teases that things for he and wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) start out well in the upcoming season, which premieres March 6 on Starz.

"The Frasers have become affluent," he explained. "The town has grown. Jamie and Claire almost seem to be like chiefs."

However, as often is the case, the pride often comes before the fall.