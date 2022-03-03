Lala Kent Says Ex Randall Emmett Created a "Toxic Environment" for Her and Daughter Ocean

Lala Kent is not holding back about life with ex fiancé Randall Emmett.
The Vanderpump Rules star has shared new details about their final months together and the "toxic environment" she and their 11-month-old daughter, Ocean, allegedly endured. (Lala ended their engagement in October 2021, a decision that she's since attributed to him allegedly cheating on her with "many" women.)
On March 2, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder responded to an Instagram post from OneMomsBattle that dubbed Randall their "narcissist of the week" after he posted a photo of Ocean and his daughter Rylee, 8, who he shares with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.
"Let's talk about it," Lala's comment began. "I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was."
She then accused the movie producer, 50, of starting a relationship with a 23-year-old in March 2021, the month Lala gave birth. "They 'traveled' together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand," Lala continued. "I thought he was working, because that's what he said he was doing."
Around that time, Lala said photos surfaced of Randall with another woman. She then "tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter, but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn't return ocean to the home."
In order for her to be able to leave the house, Lala wrote, Randall had to feel they "were good and he was in control again."
By the time she left with Ocean, her ex already had his girlfriend "basically living" in the home they used to share, Lala alleged. "Sadly this isn't the most shocking thing I learned," she continued. "Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg."
Returning to the subject of Randall's recent Instagram post featuring Ocean, Lala added, "It makes me sick that my sweet daughters face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work."
E! News reached out to Randall's lawyer for comment on Lala's post but hasn't heard back.
As Lala told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January, she and Randall communicate "only through an app and it has just to do with Ocean."
The former couple's October 2021 split came three years after they got engaged and less than a year after they welcomed Ocean, their first child together.
While Randall hasn't publicly addressed the allegations, he has been active on social media sharing photos of his children. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2021, he wrote, "This is Oceans first thanksgiving today. I am so grateful for her, Rylee, and London. She will never understand how this moment today for me meant everything and more to my soul. I am so grateful to be able to spend her first thanksgiving together. Im so grateful for all my friends and family."
On March 2, he shared a video of his baby girl playing with a "doggy" to his Instagram Story, without commenting on Lala's claims.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)