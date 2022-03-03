Pat Sajak Defends Wheel of Fortune Contestants From “Online Ridicule” After Viral Flub

Watch : "The Amazing Race" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Pat Sajak would like to solve this conundrum.

After a clip from an episode of Wheel Of Fortune—in which contestants were stumped to solve a seemingly obvious phrase—went viral with mockery, the show's longtime host is coming to the contestants' defense.

"It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry," Pat began a mutli-tweet message on March 2. "Last night's 'Feather in your cap' puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn't solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening."

The 75-year-old host explained that the first wrong guess of "Feather in your hat" was totally understandable, as many people actually use the phrase that way. But once the players knew it wasn't the correct answer, he believes the stunned players were "thrown a curve ball" and confused as to what else the phrase could be.