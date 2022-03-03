Dominic Fike Will Release His Euphoria Song, But With One Important Change

Watch : 9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike decided to turn lemons into lemonade.

The Euphoria star, who flipped the Internet on its head with his acoustic musical performance in the season two finale, has announced that a version of his original song will be released on March 4.

But there's a catch!

Fike, who plays Elliot on the HBO smash hit, announced that the final version of the song won't be quite as long. He dropped the news on Instagram, where he wrote: "we made the song shorter..."Elliot's Song" with @zendaya this friday"

In the finale, Fike's performance lasted for a total of three minutes and 21 seconds. While some fans appreciated his real-life musical sensibilities, others wondered why the show was spending so much time on Elliot's song when there was so much other drama to be addressed.

Viewers immediately took to social media to roast the anthem. Members of the show's popular fanbase said things like "imagine what we could've done had there not been a ten minute intermission where some guy played guitar for too long" and "All the questions left unanswered bc Euphoria writers wrote in Elliot singing for 27 minutes...ok."