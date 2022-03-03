Dominic Fike Will Release His Euphoria Song, But With One Important Change

Dominic Fike decided to turn lemons into lemonade.
The Euphoria star, who flipped the Internet on its head with his acoustic musical performance in the season two finale, has announced that a version of his original song will be released on March 4.
But there's a catch!
Fike, who plays Elliot on the HBO smash hit, announced that the final version of the song won't be quite as long. He dropped the news on Instagram, where he wrote: "we made the song shorter..."Elliot's Song" with @zendaya this friday"
In the finale, Fike's performance lasted for a total of three minutes and 21 seconds. While some fans appreciated his real-life musical sensibilities, others wondered why the show was spending so much time on Elliot's song when there was so much other drama to be addressed.
Viewers immediately took to social media to roast the anthem. Members of the show's popular fanbase said things like "imagine what we could've done had there not been a ten minute intermission where some guy played guitar for too long" and "All the questions left unanswered bc Euphoria writers wrote in Elliot singing for 27 minutes...ok."
To his credit, Fike remained a good sport about the entire thing. The next day, he posted a number of the jokes and memes to his 3.1 million followers on Instagram, saying: "The internet remains undefeated. I am humbled."
The news that co-star Zendaya will be featured on the track is another interesting development. While the song was performed for the 25-year-old superstar's character of Rue on the show, she didn't get involved in the singing itself.
In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Euphoria composer Labrinth revealed that the song was actually written by Zendaya and himself.
Fike was part of the collaborative process, as well. "Dominic came in and jumped on the score pieces we were working on and played some guitar, because he's a great guitarist," Labrinth said. "The cast is not just acting, they're part of the music now."
While Euphoria has been his big breakout, Fike is no stranger to the music game. He released his sophomore album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in 2020. His first album, Don't Forget About Me, Demos, was released in 2018. "3 Nights," a song from that record, has over 676 million streams on Spotify.