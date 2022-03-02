Nordstrom Rack's Spring Trends 2022 Sale: Save Up to 88% On Must-Have Tops, Dresses, Bags, Beauty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With spring right around the corner, you're probably wondering, "What are the spring fashion trends for 2022?" Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is holding a limited Spring Trends 2022 Sale where you can find deals up to 88% off. Whether you're looking to update your closet or get your makeup collection ready for spring, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need for really good prices.
According to Nordstrom Rack, the five hottest fashion trends to be aware of this spring are ruffled tops, cut-outs, wide-leg pants, bright colored bags, and heeled sandals. During their Spring Trends 2022 sale, you'll find all of these and more from brands you love like Free People, Good American, Madewell and Kate Spade.
Additionally, Nordstrom Rack put together all the makeup and skincare products you need for spring. Lucky for us, prices start at just $12.
With so many items to go through, it may get a little overwhelming. So we rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Spring Trends 2022 sale. Check those out below.
Abound Belted Ruffled Paperbag Pants
Abound's Paperbag Pants are stylish, versatile and lightweight — perfect for the warmer days ahead. They come in four colors including black and cream. Right now they're on sale for just $15.
Free People Heat Wave Open Back Jumpsuit
With Free People's Heat Wave Open Back Jumpsuit, you'll be trendy and comfortable all season long.
Lost and Wander Hawaiian Rose Skirt
Spring is all about the florals, and we're in love with this lovely Hawaiian rose maxi skirt from Lost and Wander.
Vince Camuto Celiste Slip-On Sneaker
Looking for a pair of casual slides that aren't sandals? These slip-on sneakers from Vince Camuto are a perfect option for you. They come in five perfect for spring colors and patterns, and you can even snag one for as low as $15. Amazing.
Good American Ring Cutout Midi Dress - Plus
This Ring Cutout Midi Dress from Good American is that perfect combination of sultry, trendy and comfortable. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd get on this ASAP.
Michael Kors Belt Bag with Envelope Flap
If you're going to a music festival, a fair or a theme park this spring, you definitely need to have this super cute Michael Kors Belt Bag in your closet. The envelope flap makes it so easy to access your essentials, and it's on sale for 55% off.
Kate Somerville Breakout Fighters Set
Want to keep your face clear and acne-free all season long? You may want to get your hands on this limited-edition Breakout Fighters set from Kate Somerville. It features four travel sizes of their best-sellers including the EradiKate Acne Treatment and the EradiKate Daily Cleanser.
Naturalizer Kinsley Ankle Strap Sandal
If you're looking to score an amazing deal on a pair of strappy sandals, add Naturalizer's Kinsley Ankle Strap Sandal to your cart ASAP. It has a ton of positive reviews, and as one shopper wrote, these are "not your mother's Naturalizers." They're not only super chic, they're also really comfortable. For just $12, it's a must-buy.
Velvet Torch Velvet Heart Side Tie Ruched Midi Dress
We love the coral pink of this side tie midi dress from Velvet Torch. If coral isn't your thing, it also comes in black and cobalt.
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick
Nordstrom Rack shoppers love Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipsticks. In fact one shopper wrote, "This lipstick is the best I've ever used in about 30 years of wearing lipstick every day. So smooth and light and the color is absolutely beautiful! I am sad to have found it so late!" Others raved over how long these last, as well as the good color pay off. If you want to try it for yourself, now's the best time to do so. These are only $15 during the sale.
Calvin Klein Ruffle Cap Sleeve Mock Neck Button Down Shirt
This pretty mock neck button down from Calvin Klein is so versatile, you can wear it with your go-to pair of cropped pants or a skirt. It comes in three colors: black, charcoal and dawn blue. Right now it's on sale for $30.
Madewell Ruffle Button Front Linen Blend Tank
Madewell's Ruffle Button Front Linen Blend Tank was designed to be light and comfortable, perfect for those warmer spring days. It looks great with a pair of jeans, but it's also pretty and sophisticated enough to be worn to the office. Right now, it's on sale for over 40% off.
Vince Camuto Lena XL Tote
Going to an event where clear bags are necessary? Or maybe you're just looking for a bag that's big enough to fit all the essentials and more. Vince Camuto's Lena XL tote is super chic, roomy and comes in two options. Both of worth checking out. Right now they're also on sale for nearly 50% off.
Max Studio Ruffle Peplum Blouse
This super cute peplum blouse from Max Studio is perfect for the office and beyond. It comes in different 13 colorful patterns, so you're sure to find one that fits your sense of style. It's also on sale for 72% off. You may even want to get more than one!
Wayf Short Sleeve Waist Cutout Fit & Flare Minidress
We love how pretty and flirty this pink flare minidress is. It features side cutouts, which are super trendy. If you're not a pink person, this also comes in ivory and green.
Socialite Cut Out Mini Dress
If you can't resist a fab cutout, this mini dress from Socialite is one to have. It comes in black and hot pink, and it's only $40. You'll get all the compliments on a night out.
BP Naomi Sandal
The Naomi Sandal from BP. comes in seven colors including neon pink, neon yellow, silver and black. It' a highly-rated product with a ton of five-star reviews. According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, they're not only "stunning," they're also really comfortable to wear even with the heel.
Alexia Admor Camila Front Cutout Midi Dress
If you love rocking bold and bright colors and patterns, you need to check out all the beautiful options of Alexia Admor's Camila Front Cutout Midi Dress. Naturally, we're drawn towards the bright pink, but the floral option is also super cute and perfect for spring.
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
If you want a small purse that's easy to carry around and will allow you to freely use your hands wherever you are, you may want to check out Kate Spade's Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody. It comes in pink and tomato red, both of which are really cute. It's also on sale for 55% off.
Dolce Vita Block Heel Sandal
Dolce Vita's Block Heel Sandals are super chic and come in 10 colors. We love the block heel on this White Stella option, it's the perfect sandals for a spring break vacay.
Madewell Pintuck Maxi Skirt
This floral maxi skirt from Madewell is a spring wardrobe staple. You can style it in so many ways and create new looks each time. If you love this, we recommend acting fast. Sizes are selling out!
NSR Ruched Midi Dress with Cutout
Get ready to be showered with compliments. This gorgeous figure-hugging midi dress with cutouts comes in black and yellow. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off.
Looking for more trendy spring styles to shop? Anthropologie's Dress Edit Will Get You Excited for Sunnier Days Ahead.