Nordstrom Rack's Spring Trends 2022 Sale: Save Up to 88% On Must-Have Tops, Dresses, Bags, Beauty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With spring right around the corner, you're probably wondering, "What are the spring fashion trends for 2022?" Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is holding a limited Spring Trends 2022 Sale where you can find deals up to 88% off. Whether you're looking to update your closet or get your makeup collection ready for spring, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need for really good prices.

According to Nordstrom Rack, the five hottest fashion trends to be aware of this spring are ruffled tops, cut-outs, wide-leg pants, bright colored bags, and heeled sandals. During their Spring Trends 2022 sale, you'll find all of these and more from brands you love like Free People, Good American, Madewell and Kate Spade.

Additionally, Nordstrom Rack put together all the makeup and skincare products you need for spring. Lucky for us, prices start at just $12.

With so many items to go through, it may get a little overwhelming. So we rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Spring Trends 2022 sale. Check those out below.