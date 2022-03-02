Self-Tanning Meets Skincare With This Innovative New Product From Tan-Luxe

We interviewed Marc Elrick because we think you'll like his picks. The products shown are from Marc's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Most self-tanning enthusiasts are familiar with the iconic Tan-Luxe drops and the gradual lotion. Tan-Luxe is unique from other tanning brands because it takes a skincare-like approach with a focus on customization. What's "tan" for you isn't "tan" necessarily tan for someone else, and the option to personalize your tanning products instead of taking a "one size fits all" approach is what sets Tan-Luxe apart from other brands.
Tan-Luxe CEO and founder Marc Elrick recently spoke to E! News about the evolution of self-tanning, self-tanning insights, and the newest Tan-Luxe product.
E!: The Illuminating Self-tanning Drops and the The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion have such a devoted following, especially with celebs and influencers. How does that feel to get so much love?
ME: Any time anyone loves our products, celebrity or not- I'm always thrilled. It means the world to me when people connect with our values and all the hard work we've put into our brand! It's the most rewarding part of what I do- our Tan-Luxe community is absolutely everything!
Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Instead of a "one size fits all" approach to tanner, Tan-Luxe drops allow you to add as much tanner as you want to your favorite moisturizer to get your tan on every day.
These drops have 52.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. They've been recommended by Kelly Ripa, JoJo Fletcher, Cassie Randolph, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and by E! News shopping editors.
Tan-luxe The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion
This weightless moisturizer is the perfect oil/lotion hybrid. It's a cult favorite because it quickly absorbs into the skin delivering moisture and a subtle tan.
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently recommended this lotion and E! Shopping Editors love it too. It has 18.6K+ Sephora "loves."
E!: Tell us about the products on the horizon for Tan-Luxe.
ME: With skinnovation at the core of everything we do, we are excited to launch our ground-breaking, expert formulated self-tan hero…The Crème.
The Crème is our latest, revolutionary hybrid product: an advanced hydration self-tan daily moisturizer that is barrier repairing and cellular rejuvenation all with the added benefits of a radiant, lasting glow.
I wanted to create a highly potent and efficacious, daily moisturizer that supercharges your skin but also competes with the best moisturizers on the market. So we benchmarked against the best, most expensive moisturizers that you already know and love and added a lasting, sun-kissed glow. Plus, we kept the price under $50! It's the DREAM and I can't wait for everyone to try it. This is a total game changer not just in sunless but for the world of skincare.
Tan-Luxe The Crème
Marc explained, "This hybrid product allows us to blend innovative skincare with self-tan for an advanced daily skin moisturizer that leaves skin radiant and glowing. Powered by our PENTA-CELL Complex of natural amino acids, antioxidants and skin identical lipids which help to enhance skin's natural renewal process, support barrier function, and fight the effects of environmental aggressors. The deeply hydrating, luxuriously rich crème with just the right amount of DHA evens tone and leaves skin feeling calmer and soothed while delivering a naturally radiant, sun-kissed glow."
Apply this in upward sweeping motions daily and wash your hands after use. It's that simple.
E!: A lot of people don't really know how self-tanning products actually work, can you explain?
ME: Back when I was first creating the brand, it took us 5 years in the lab to get the formula just right. That's because my criteria was so strict. We created our own molecule called Triple Tan Technology that reacts with your natural skin tone to deliver a believable, fully customizable glow. This utilizes only the highest quality DHA (tanning actives), derived from rapeseed oil grown in the South of France. The DHA produces a maillard reaction on the surface of the skin, which leads to the overall browning effect (i.e. gorgeous tan). We include this high-quality DHA in all of our products, which means they deliver a flawless, natural tan every time.
E!: What do you think makes Tan-Luxe different from other tanning brands?
ME: I think of Tan-Luxe as a tech house that services the beauty industry. Something I really thought about when I was first developing the brand was that if you can customize the shade of your makeup, then why not your tan? You know, you can shop on your favorite retailers and choose from so many different shades of foundation when you're doing your makeup- but this wasn't something that had yet been explored in the tanning world. I really wanted to take the way self-tan is researched, formulated, and developed and completely revolutionize this for the consumer. So that's really where our tailor-made ethos sets us apart from the rest of the industry.
We've also never believed in color guides, also known as the dark stain used in most traditional self-tanning products. These synthetic dyes have been shown to break down tanning actives and cause streaking, uneven fading, clogged pores and skin dehydration. Since launch, we've formulated without guide colors as a brand, meaning no stained sheets or clothing for you- alongside skin-loving benefits! Researching and bringing these concepts of Transparent & Tailor-Made Tanning to market has totally revolutionized the industry, and many brands have followed suit in creating products like ours.
Tan-Luxe Super Glow SPF 30
This serum has everything you've been looking for, hydration from hyaluronic acid, SPF 30 for sun protection, and gradual self tanner to increase your glow.
An Ulta shopper said, "Works so well, love it! Gradual, looks beautiful."
E!: There has been such an evolution in tanning- from people sunbathing outdoors, to indoor tanning beds, to orange spray tans, to spray tans and home products finally work well and cater to a wide variety of needs. What do you think is the next stage in the evolution of at-home tanning and spray tanning?
ME: I feel the customization combined with a skincare-led approach that we take is very much the future of the category. There was such a huge opportunity in tanning, because there had been no innovation. Products were still being formulated with a one-size-fits all approach - drying dyes, that left skin streaky and smelly. I knew I wanted to disrupt the category and offer solutions to people's tanning problems. I always thought that people could customize their makeup, so why not their tan? I felt it was time for that to change.
It was my goal to infuse skincare-grade formulations and ingredients into tanning, and so far, this has been extremely successful. Not only do our formulas provide radiant, glowing skin, the ingredients help to deeply hydrate, regenerate, restore skin because it's skincare first with the added benefit of glow.
I think the key for us going forward is to continue disrupting and challenging the perception of what's possible for a tanning brand - innovation is the key and the sky's the limit! We source, formulate, and develop absolutely everything in house, which is practically unheard of in the world of tanning. This approach allows us to cut out the middle-man and ensure we're not only super reactive- but also bringing premium ingredients at competitive prices for the consumer.
E!:What was your first self-tanning experience like and how did those early experiences play into what you wanted to do with Tan-Luxe?
Personally, all of my early tanning experiences have kind of blended into one, and it wasn't super positive. Although I loved the glow, I hated the smell, the dryness, and of course the notorious streaking that I, and many others, associate with most self-tanning products of the past.
You know, my husband and I own a hair salon, and right from the start- this became SUCH an amazing way of immersing myself into the world of beauty. After over a year of talking to people at our salon, we came to realize that there was a huge gap within the tanning industry. The industry was very one size fits all, and people were looking for something more approachable and customizable – basically, something that didn't exist. So that's when I came up with the idea to create Tan-Luxe, which is a fully customizable, skincare-led approach to self-tanning that works with your individual skin tone to create a natural glow. We've been glowing ever since!
Tan-Luxe Super Gloss Illuminating Bronzing Drops
This serum bronzes and perfects in an instant. Plus it has 30 SPF for sun protection and it moisturizes you skin, delivering a dewy look. You can apply a few drops on your face as a primer before makeup. You can wear it alone for a dewy glow. You can put it on as your last step in your skincare routine for some sun protection too.
This has 2.3K+ Sephora "loves," with one shopper remarking, "BUT when I add this bad boy on top of it, it evens out my skin tone and I get a nice glow. You NEED to wear something underneath like a moisturizer or spf or it won't blend seamlessly. But 10/10 for me!"
If you're looking for that natural-looking glow, here are some more of our favorite tanning products.