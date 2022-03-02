Pamela Anderson Promises to Tell the “Real Story” Of Her Life in New Netflix Documentary

Dust off those one-pieces, baby, because we're about to get more Pamela Anderson content!
On March 2, it was announced that a documentary about the former Baywatch star would be exclusively headed to Netflix.
Described as the "definitive documentary" about the pop culture icon, Anderson helped break the news with a post on Instagram, which read: "My life/A thousand imperfections/A million misperceptions/wicked, wild and lost/Nothing to live up to/I can only surprise you/Not a victim, but a survivor/& alive to tell the real story."
The film, which has reportedly been in development for years, "will feature exclusive access to Pamela Anderson as well as never before seen archive footage and personal journals," according to Netflix.
Directed by Ryan White, best known for Netflix's The Keepers and the documentary Dr. Ruth, the untitled doc promises to quench the curiosity of fans and curious lookie-loos alike.
There is no word yet on when the documentary is set to premiere.
Anderson is, of course, currently the focus of Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy, which chronicles her tumultuous marriage—and famed sex tape—with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.
Despite its success, the series has come under some fire for its portrayal of Anderson.
In a Facebook post last year, Anderson's friend Courtney Love wrote: "When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude. Guffaws , It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly."
Love went on to take a shot at Lily James, who is playing Anderson in the limited series, as she wrote, "My heart goes out to Pammy...further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f--k she is. #vile."
In January, James told Net-A-Porter that she reached out to Anderson prior to filming Pam & Tommy, hoping to get her involved in the project. She didn't get a response.
"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," James said. "My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming."
Complicated feelings about Pam & Tommy or not, Pamela Anderson is finally getting to tell her side of the story, her way.
We can't wait to watch.