Pamela Anderson Promises to Tell the “Real Story” Of Her Life in New Netflix Documentary

Watch : Pamela Anderson & David Hasselhoff Reunite at "Baywatch" Premiere

Dust off those one-pieces, baby, because we're about to get more Pamela Anderson content!

On March 2, it was announced that a documentary about the former Baywatch star would be exclusively headed to Netflix.

Described as the "definitive documentary" about the pop culture icon, Anderson helped break the news with a post on Instagram, which read: "My life/A thousand imperfections/A million misperceptions/wicked, wild and lost/Nothing to live up to/I can only surprise you/Not a victim, but a survivor/& alive to tell the real story."

The film, which has reportedly been in development for years, "will feature exclusive access to Pamela Anderson as well as never before seen archive footage and personal journals," according to Netflix.

Directed by Ryan White, best known for Netflix's The Keepers and the documentary Dr. Ruth, the untitled doc promises to quench the curiosity of fans and curious lookie-loos alike.

There is no word yet on when the documentary is set to premiere.