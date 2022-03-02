Everything We Know About The Courtship, NBC's Regency Era Dating Show

Watch : Cardi & Offset's Tatts, Medieval Courtship & Georgi's Runway

The Bachelorette meets Bridgerton? Sign us up!

NBC's new Regency era dating competition series The Courtship is transporting viewers back to England's romance era as lady Nicole Remy, a modern woman tired of modern dating, searches for her one true love the good old fashioned way.

Set in a breathtaking 19th century castle in the rolling hills of England, the reality series features 16 lucky suitors—all decked out in the finest period garb, naturally—who will compete for a chance to win Nicole's heart. From carriage rides and masquerade balls to archery and fencing, these men will have to impress not only Nicole but her loyal Court of family and friends.

The suitors will have to master chivalry and courtship to make it through the weekly farewell balls.

With the series' Mar. 6 premiere just days away, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the time-traveling dating show that's sure to be your next TV obsession.

Meet lady Nicole, her Court, all the suitors, plus all the details on The Courtship below.