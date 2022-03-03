See the Joe vs. Carole Actors vs. the Real-Life Tiger King Stars

Watch : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, it's time to binge Joe vs. Carole.

Peacock's new miniseries based on the wild events from Netflix's Tiger King has finally arrived with its Mar. 3 premiere. The true crime miniseries stars Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and will detail the shocking rivalry between the two wild cat enthusiasts that lead to Joe hiring a hitman to kill Carole.

The limited series will of course feature the rest of the larger-than-life characters from the Tiger King world

"Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride," showrunner Etan Frankel said of the eight-episode limited series. "It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell."