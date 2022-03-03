See the Joe vs. Carole Actors vs. the Real-Life Tiger King Stars

Get a closer look at the Joe vs. Carole stars' shocking transformations into the real people from Tiger King, plus everything you need to know about Peacock's new miniseries.

Watch: Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, it's time to binge Joe vs. Carole.

Peacock's new miniseries based on the wild events from Netflix's Tiger King has finally arrived with its Mar. 3 premiere. The true crime miniseries stars Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and will detail the shocking rivalry between the two wild cat enthusiasts that lead to Joe hiring a hitman to kill Carole.

The limited series will of course feature the rest of the larger-than-life characters from the Tiger King world

"Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride," showrunner Etan Frankel said of the eight-episode limited series. "It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell."

photos
Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

With McKinnon's flower crown and floral top and Mitchell's mullet and mustache, the stars perfectly embody the iconic characters they're portraying.

See all the Joe vs. Carole actors' stunning transformations below, plus everything else you need to know about the limited series.

All eight episodes of Joe vs. Carole are available to stream now on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Netflix
Listen Up

Joe Exotic and his gang of misfits have found mega fame with their Netflix docuseries, but he was first introduced to the world on Wondery's second season of the podcast Over My Dead Body. The story that the writers at Wondery weaved will be the basis of the new series produced by UCP studios. Together, Wondery's Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy will executive produce the limited series with the help of their star, Kate McKinnon. Etan Frankel will write and executive produce the series, and it will air on Peacock. 

Netflix
Based on True Events

Per UCP, "Joe Exotic is a limited series based on true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous." 

Mark Taylor/Peacock, Netflix
Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Saturday Night Live star will be playing the divisive Carole Baskin in the limited series. In a statement, Carole called McKinnon "a wonderful actress" and requested that the show use only CGI tigers instead of real ones. 

Mark Taylor/Peacock, Netflix
John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic

Shrill star John Cameron Mitchell, who rose to fame by writing and starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will play the titular eccentric zoo owner who has it out for Carole Baskin. 

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero," Mitchell said in a statement. "Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world."

Mark Taylor/Peacock, Netflix
Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan will portray Howard Baskin in the Joe Exotic miniseries.

Peacock, Netflix
Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe

As for who will play Joe's backstabbing friend and fellow big cat enthusiast Jeff Lowe? That will be none other than Oz's Dean Winters.

Mark Taylor/Peacock, Netflix
William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham

Initially, Dennis Quaid was cast to play producer Rick Kirkham. However, due to a scheduling conflict, The Parent Trap actor had to exit the series. In July 2021, it was announced that Mom's William Fichtner would step into the role.

Mark Taylor/Peacock, Netflix
Brian Van Holt as John Reinke

In May 2021, it was revealed that Cougar Town's Brian Van Holt was cast as John Reinke in the Joe Exotic miniseries. As fans of the Tiger King saga well know, John was the manager for Joe's zoo, a loyal employee until things got too out of hand.

Peacock, Netflix
Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

The Peacock series began rounding out its cast when it tapped Nat Wolff to play one of Joe's husbands, Travis Maldonado, who passed away in 2017 due to an accidental suicide. Nat confirmed the casting news on Instagram, writing, "Couldn't be more excited to go on this wild adventure with this talented group of people!"

Mark Taylor/Peacock, Netflix
Sam Keeley as John Finlay

On Tuesday, June 1, the second of Joe's husbands was announced. Specifically, Sam Keeley will be joining Joe's throuple as John Finlay, who was often shirtless and had a headline-making smile in the Netflix docuseries.

In regard to his new role, Sam took to his Instagram story and said he was "very excited to be apart of this."

Getty Images
Who Will Play Doc "Baghavan" Antle?

Australian actor Damien Garvey will play mysterious animal trainer Doc Antle

YouTube/Netflix
Lex Mayson as Saff

A newcomer, named Lex Mayson, will portray Saff, an employee of Joe's who lost their arm after a brutal tiger attack.

Getty Images/Netflix
Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson

Following his work on Orange Is the New BlackJoel Marsh Garland is set to play James Garretson, Joe's friend-turned-FBI informant, in the upcoming series.

SplashNews.com, Netflix
Justice For Don Lewis

Depending on the timeline, there could be new evidence brought to light in the disappearance of Carole's husband Don Lewis. The Hillsborough County sheriff wrote on Twitter, "Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads." If this happens, the show could have new info to inspire their script. 

