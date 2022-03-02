Exclusive

Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Reflects on His Isolated Childhood

Ranch realizations.

Nothing could've prepared the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast of celebrity children for life on a remote farmstead. And while Harry James Thornton experienced just as much of a culture shock as his co-stars, he revealed during E! News Daily Pop on March 2 that he was especially unprepared. 

The son of Billy Bob Thornton, Harry was less taken aback by the outrageous jobs the group had to do—from sheep shearing to artificial insemination—and more so by the group itself. Asked if growing up as the child of a celebrity isolated him somewhat, he said, "Yeah, I homeschooled."

Not only that, "I think we stayed in a lot when I was growing up," Harry added while sitting alongside his cast mate turned good friend Ebie

Expanding on what she's come to learn about Harry's childhood, Ebie described Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules as "a totally new experience" for him.

Referencing Daily Pop's sneak peek of the E! series' season finale, which showed Harry getting emotional as he had finally come to love the experience, Ebie continued, "I think we were all sad toward the end because we had built, like, a family."

"We got really, really close really fast," she added. "And I think it was just really different."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Instagram

Ebie, the daughter of Eazy-E, had a great experience herself, clicking with several of her fellow celebrity children.

"I don't think they could have cast it any better," she said. "It felt very divine, like we were all meant to meet for some reason...Day two, I think we automatically felt like a real family."

While in Colorado, Ebie even went on a date with rancher Joe

Have they kept in touch now that she's back in L.A., though? Hear her answer and more about E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules in the above Daily Pop interview.

Tune in tonight, March 2 for the season finale of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules on E!.

