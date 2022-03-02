Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Reflects on His Isolated Childhood

Watch : Ebie & Harry James Thornton's Heart-to-Heart

Ranch realizations.

Nothing could've prepared the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast of celebrity children for life on a remote farmstead. And while Harry James Thornton experienced just as much of a culture shock as his co-stars, he revealed during E! News Daily Pop on March 2 that he was especially unprepared.

The son of Billy Bob Thornton, Harry was less taken aback by the outrageous jobs the group had to do—from sheep shearing to artificial insemination—and more so by the group itself. Asked if growing up as the child of a celebrity isolated him somewhat, he said, "Yeah, I homeschooled."

Not only that, "I think we stayed in a lot when I was growing up," Harry added while sitting alongside his cast mate turned good friend Ebie.

Expanding on what she's come to learn about Harry's childhood, Ebie described Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules as "a totally new experience" for him.