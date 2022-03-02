You Won’t Believe How Much Money Russell Wilson Spends Every Year to Stay Fit

Watch : Ciara Documents Russell Wilson After Wisdom Teeth Removal

Football takes time, dedication and—for this Seattle Seahawk—lots of money.

Russell Wilson shared that he spends $1 million on his body every year, he said on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired Tuesday, March 1.

"It's a lifestyle," the professional football player said. "When you're trying to play as long as I'm trying to play—I'm trying to play to 45, 12 more years—for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded around that."

He continued, "It's been an amazing journey for me so far."

Russell originally shared his big expense in an interview with Bill Simmons on his podcast in October 2020. At the time, he said, "I probably spend $1 million, if not more a year just on recovery."

For his Jimmy Kimmel appearance this week, Russell was joined by Ciara—his wife of almost six years—who supported his physical and financial dedication to staying in shape.

Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she ever found it annoying that he spent so much on his body, to which the music artist responded, "No, I'm in it with him."