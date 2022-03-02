Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

A cause of death was not listed in the university's official statement.



The Stanford Daily shared that an unidentified undergraduate student, who was a member of the women's soccer team, was found dead in an on-campus residence on March 1, per an email from the vice provost.



Students noticed ambulances and police vehicles by one of the residence halls on Tuesday morning, according to The Stanford Daily. A police officer told the publication that they could not give any details about the medical emergency until the individual's family was notified.

As the tragic news of Katie's death spread, the tributes started to pour in on social media. The U.S. Soccer Federation tweeted, "The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer," while the NCAA wrote, "We join Stanford in mourning the loss of Katie Meyer. Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates."