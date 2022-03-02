Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Break Up After Nearly 4 Years Together

Watch : Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have called it quits.

The couple has broken up after about four years together, according to multiple outlets.

While a reason for their breakup has not been revealed, the two have been known to keep their relationship quite private. Despite their extensive history, the couple didn't make their relationship Instagram official or have a red carpet debut.

Annabelle and Chris first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at London's Heathrow Airport in March 2018. In July of that same year, the two seemingly confirmed their relationship label when spotted holding hands in the streets of London while rocking matching tan outfits.

At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that they were "in a very good mood and were very polite."

The pair was later spotted hiking together in Los Angeles in April 2020.

Before his relationship with Annabelle, Chris was linked to his Star Trek co-star Sofia Boutella in 2017. Prior to being romanced by the actor, Annabelle reportedly dated Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016.