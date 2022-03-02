Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged to Jonathan Davino

Watch : Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney starred in The White Lotus, and now she's likely looking for a white wedding dress.

The Euphoria actress is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, 37, E! News can confirm. "She and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés," a source exclusively tells E! News. "They're very cute and happy together."

Though the news may not be a shock to many fans. After all, Sweeney was spotted rocking a massive, well, rock on that finger on Monday Feb. 28.

And while the couple were first photographed together in 2018, they've mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight. Another detail that's likely unsurprising to fans of the private star.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," Sweeney, 24, told Cosmopolitan in February. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."