Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged to Jonathan Davino

After first being photographed together in 2018, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and restaurateur Jonathan Davino are engaged, a source confirms to E! News: "They're very cute and happy together."

Watch: Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney starred in The White Lotus, and now she's likely looking for a white wedding dress.

The Euphoria actress is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, 37, E! News can confirm. "She and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés," a source exclusively tells E! News. "They're very cute and happy together."

Though the news may not be a shock to many fans. After all, Sweeney was spotted rocking a massive, well, rock on that finger on Monday Feb. 28.

And while the couple were first photographed together in 2018, they've mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight. Another detail that's likely unsurprising to fans of the private star.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," Sweeney, 24, told Cosmopolitan in February. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

However, she did tell the magazine what she looks for in a partner. "I look for a best friend," Sweeney continued. "I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

In addition to her role as Cassie in Euphoria, fans know her as Eden from The Handmaid's Tale, Alice in Sharp Objects, Emaline in Everything Sucks and Olivia in The White Lotus.

E! News has reached out to Sweeney's rep for comment but has yet to hear back. People also confirmed the news.

