The Thing About Pam Cast Reveals Why You’ll Have to Watch the “Eerie” Series to Believe It

Take it from The Thing About Pam star Glenn Fleshler: Soon you're going to want to "scream at your TV."
The Renée Zellweger-led true crime series—also starring Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and Fleshler—premieres March 8 on NBC. But before we watch the unbelievable true story come to life on our small screens, the cast gave E! News an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come.
"The Thing About Pam is based on one of the most popular Dateline episodes ever," Zellweger explains in the first look. "It covers the case of the murder of Betsy Faria in her home in 2011, for which her husband Russell was convicted in 2013."
She continues, "We are doing a deep dive into the absurdity of Pam's interpretation of events."
What the Oscar winner finds most fascinating, she explains, "is that the events surrounding this case and the people involved at every turn breach the parameters that we've established as for what defines 'normalcy.'"
While Duhamel describing the show as "one of those things that you wouldn't believe if it weren't true," Mixon says that "it is so eerie."
"I get emotional when I think about it," she adds.
For Greer, she wants people to become "obsessed with this TV show."
"I want it to takeover America," she says in the clip. "When we tell these stories and we become obsessed with them, like we have to remember to try to get to the bottom of them, to try to have justice for these people."
"These are real people," Fleshler adds. "The story is so exciting."
In the series, she donned a wig, facial prosthetics and a body suit, all of which required two to four hours in hair and makeup, the actress previously revealed to E! News.
But it was her emotional transformation that stunned her costars. "Renee's portrayal of Pam is chilling," Duhamel explains. "I don't think I've ever worked with anybody as sort of locked in as she is."
Watch the first look above before The Thing About Pam premieres March 8 on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.