Jesus Appears to Villanelle in Drag in This Killing Eve Sneak Peek

Killing Eve's latest episode proves we really were made in God's image.

While some people imagine Jesus Christ as a bearded man in white robes, it seems the assassin sees herself in the religious figure. In a sneak preview of episode two, airing Sunday, Mar. 6, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) finds God's only begotten son in her tent—only, he's wearing thigh-high gold boots, a white robe and a costume halo, as well as impressively applied makeup.

"Everyone experiences me differently," the bearded Villanelle/Jesus Christ/hallucination says as Villanelle sits on their lap. "I appear to some as an angel, to some as a voice in the clouds and to some as a burning bush."

But for Villanelle, Jesus Christ says, "I'm you in drag. Does that make sense?"

And in a weird way, it does. Because only a person like Villanelle can see herself as a more dramatic and stylish version of God.