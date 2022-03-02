Nickelodeon’s Salute Your Shorts Star Kirk Baily Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

We will always hold Kirk Baily in our hearts.
The Nickelodeon star, best known for his role as Kevin "Ug" Lee in the ‘90s show Salute Your Shorts, passed away on Feb. 28, his family confirmed to TMZ. Kirk, who was diagnosed with lung cancer six months ago, was 59.
For two seasons, Kirk played a camp counselor on the hit Nickelodeon comedy, which followed the life of a group of young campers at the fictional summer camp, Camp Anawanna.
After Salute Your Shorts was not renewed for a third season, Kirk continued his acting elsewhere, making guest appearances on several other TV shows such as 7th Heaven, NYPD Blue, Melrose Place, Felicity, Judging Amy and Star Trek: Voyager.
Kirk also went on to become a prolific voice actor for several animated movies, video games and TV shows. He received voiceover credits for Trigun, Cowboy Bebop, Despicable Me 2, Hotel Transylvania, Frozen, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and many more.
After news of Kirk's death surfaced, several fans took to social media to remember the actor and send their condolences. Reporter Jeff Sneider tweeted, "R.I.P. Kirk Baily, who played lovable camp counselor Ug on SALUTE YOUR SHORTS, a show I couldn't get enough of as a summer camp-loving kid. Thanks for the laughs…"
Another social media user wrote, "'Camp Anawanna, we hold you in our hearts. And when I think about you, I hope we never part.' Ug was always one of the funniest characters in the show, and it was one of the few live action shows I enjoyed as a kid. So hearing Kirk Baily passed actually really hurts."