All the Ways It Girls Are Styling Blazers This Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have "nothing to wear," keep reading.

Whether you're headed back to the office or trying to navigate an unpredictable schedule, it can be hard to pull together elevated outfits that will take you from morning to night without needing to change. But if you have a few blazers in your closet, you won't have to stress (too much) over finding the perfect fit since there are so many ways to style them.

You can rock your blazer with a pair of jeans and a plain tee like Elsa Hosk or you can layer it like Hailey Bieber with a hoodie for a casual yet trendy look. And if you're going to a fancier event or have a hot date, we'd opt for an oversized blazer and a mini dress as demonstrated by Vanessa Hudgens. You can also take the traditional route and rep a more tailored style with some slacks for an office-ready look to show everyone that you mean business.

Whatever your style needs may be, we rounded up 11 blazers below that will help you dress the part and feel like a total It Girl.