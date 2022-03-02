Netflix's Lupin Set Robbed of $330,000 Worth of Equipment

Watch : How to Rock Outfits Inspired by "The Crown," "Bridgerton" & More

Life imitates art?

In an ironic twist of fate, the Netflix series Lupin, which chronicles the crimes of cat burglar Assane Diop (Omar Sy), was robbed last week. According to Deadline, citing the AFP, a group of about 20 people wearing face masks stormed onto the season three set after setting off mortar fireworks in the French neighborhood of Nanterre on Friday, Feb. 25. Amid the chaos, the thieves allegedly made off with about $330,000 worth of equipment, the AFP reported.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the incident took place in a statement to E! News, saying, "Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries. We have now resumed filming."

Last month, The Crown was also robbed of about $150,000 in antique props. The show's set decorator Alison Harvey told the Antique Trades Gazette that the thieves took the props from trucks as the crew filmed at a nearby location on Feb. 16. "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," she told the Gazette. "However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry."