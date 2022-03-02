Today's Jill Martin Details 2-Year Battle With Fibroids

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Couldn't Stop Crying on "TODAY"

Jill Martin took to the Today couch with a very personal story.

The longtime contributor opened up about her long-running health battle with fibroids, or noncancerous growths on the uterus, during the NBC morning show on March 2.

"This has impacted my life for some time but I haven't chosen to share my experience until now," Jill explained, revealing that while she's actually suffered from fibroids since 2019, it wasn't until the start of the New Year that "many viewers were noticing a change" in her body. "Some thinking I was pregnant, others asking if I had gained weight."

The reason, she explained, was that her stomach "physically became distorted by the fibroids. One of mine had grown to the size of a grapefruit and it was sitting on my uterus. It hurt to have intercourse and I was constantly having to use the restroom because of all the pressure."

Like many other women in a similar situation, Jill said she had always been under the impression that a hysterectomy was the only treatment option.