Inside Kanye "Ye" West and Tristan Thompson's "Light and Fun" Dinner in Miami

Kanye "Ye" West and Tristan Thompson appeared to be living the good life during their recent dinner outing.
According to paparazzi pics obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old Grammy winner and the 30-year-old basketball player dined at the luxury hotel The Setai in Miami Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, March 1, along with a few other dinner guests.
"They were happy to see each other and the vibe was light and fun," a Miami source told E! News. "Kanye was smiling and holding court at the table. He and Tristan seemed like good friends having a fun night out. They were laughing and smiling together and seem to be on great terms. They were joined by a few women at the table, and they all had a good time."
"They stayed past midnight eating, drinking and sharing stories," the insider noted. "At the end of the night, Kanye and Tristan hugged before going their separate ways."
Tristan's team, the Chicago Bulls, played against the Miami Heat in Florida on Feb. 28. And considering his next game isn't until March 3—when the Bulls face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia—it's possible that Khloe Kardashian's ex decided to just stick around for a few days.
As for Ye, who was absent from a March 2 court hearing in his ongoing divorce case from Kim Kardashian, he premiered his new album Donda 2 at Miami's LoanDepot Park on Feb. 22 and has continued to enjoy his time there, being spotted with Chaney Jones. While the two have sparked romance rumors (with Ye fueling speculation by re-sharing photos of their recent shopping trip to Instagram along with a black heart emoji), a source close to him told E! News the musician "isn't dating anyone exclusively and there isn't a label."
"Ye is having fun with Chaney," the insider said. "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks, and he likes her company. She travels with him, and they are having a good time."
But don't get it twisted. "He likes to have a distraction," the source continued, "and would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance."
Ye isn't the only one who's recently made headlines. Tristan has, as well, with him recently confirming he fathered a son named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols.
In a statement shared to Instagram Stories in January, Tristan issued an apology to Khloe, with who he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."