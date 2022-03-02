Jason Momoa Says Lisa Bonet Is "Still Family" While Supporting Batman's Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa is showing support for his super family in more ways than one.
On March 1, the actor stepped out for The Batman premiere in New York City where he celebrated stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's new role as Catwoman. While his ex Lisa Bonet was unable to make the screener, Jason made it clear that the pair remains on good terms.
"We're just so proud," Jason told Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here....It's still family, you know?"
While walking the red carpet, Jason was joined by 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with Lisa. She also shares daughter Zoë with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
Back in January, both Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, surprised fans when they announced on social media that they were breaking up after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple. At the time, the pair assured fans that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."
When chatting with E! News, Jason tried to describe the emotions he felt when seeing Zoë on the big screen as Catwoman. "It's very surreal to see her up there," he shared. "She's got this. She's got this."
At the New York premiere, Zoë stepped out in an Oscar de la Renta gown. After the celebration, her father took to Instagram and gushed about the talented star.
"Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment," Lenny wrote on social media. "I am so proud of you. #TheBatman."
The night wouldn't be complete without some credit to Batman himself, Mr. Robert Pattinson. When chatting with E! News, the actor explained how he got his mind ready to play such an iconic character.
"You're looking at the script, thinking you're doing these sort of absurd actions," he shared. "Then you put on the suit and you look in the mirror. It's kind of easy to believe myself a little bit now. It's kind of an amazing feeling. There's so much history in the suit."
And after consulting with fellow Batman Christian Bale, Robert is thrilled to hear positive reviews about his portrayal from loyal fans. As he explained, "You kind of never really know how people are going to react to the movie and it was very, very touching."
The Batman hits theaters everywhere on March 4.