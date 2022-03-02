iCarly Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Miranda & Nathan Reveal the Lingo They Still Use From "iCarly"

Carly Shay is officially set to influence us all over again.

The Paramount+ revival of iCarly will drop the first two episodes of its second season on April 8, and we have your first look.

In the trailer, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) is shown traversing the perilous terrain of love, work and family in your mid-20s. It's no easy feat.

The second season continues to follow Carly as she attempts to revive her iconic web channel with help from friends Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Harper (Laci Mosley), while fan-favorite older brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) continues to encourage—and embarrass—her every step of the way.

The new season finds some of our beloved cast members facing bigger—and more modern—problems than ever before. According to a Paramount+, Spencer and Harper will "navigate new personal and career developments" while Freddie "balances raising [daughter] Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend."

They grow up so fast!