Gleb Savchenko's Ex Says He's "Not Available to Take Care of Our Daughters" After Divorce

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife Elena Samodanova wants primary custody of their two daughters, citing his busy work and travel schedule.
Gleb, who is currently on the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour until it concludes in late March, has not commented and E! News has reached out to his rep.
In a Feb. 27 filing, Elena claims that the Dancing With the Stars pro is unable to implement their parenting plan for their daughters, and seeks primary custody of their daughters, Olivia, 11, and Zlata, 4, adding that he has allegedly "refused to amend" the schedule amicably. This marks the second time Elena has sought primary custody since the former couple's divorce, which granted her and Gleb joint and legal custody of the girls, was finalized last October.
In the new documents, obtained by E! News, Elena claims that when she and Gleb signed their divorce judgement, she "agreed to alternate parenting time every five days," but that later, his "schedule changed, and he was not available to take care of our daughters."
"Due to [Gleb's] long work hours and travels in 2022, he is unable to exercise custody pursuant to current parenting plan," her filing states. "Notwithstanding the foregoing, [he] refused to amend the schedule amicably and I was forced to file the pending RFO [Request for Order]. [His] counsel confirms that he will be out of town until May 2022."
During the tour, Gleb has been back to Los Angeles to see his daughters. On Jan. 24, he posted on his Instagram a video of him spending time with them, writing, "Perfect day with my girls even if I got to see them for less then 8 hours. Now fully ready and recharged to go back on a road @dwtstourofficial."
Elena's filing states that a remote mediation appointment has been set for March 10, while a hearing is due to take place March 21, less than a week before the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour ends. According to the documents, Gleb informed Elena that he will be in Los Angeles then and can attend remotely.
In December, Elena filed a similar request for full-time physical custody of the former couple's daughters, as well as additional child support, People reported, adding that in that filing, she also claimed that Gleb had work commitments in 2022 that necessitate the custody change.