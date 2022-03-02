Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Reveals She's In a "Serious" Relationship

While chatting on the Viall Files podcast, Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley shared that she's in a new relationship with a man she met outside of the pods. Find out more below.

This story contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season two.  

Love might not be blind for Shaina Hurley, but it's definitely in the air.   

On Wednesday, Mar. 2, the Love Is Blind star spoke with Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast and revealed that she's got a new man in her life. And no, she did not meet him in the pods while filming season two of the popular Netflix dating series.  

"I'm actually in a relationship," she told the Bachelor Nation alum. "It's pretty serious."  

The reality TV star shared that her new boyfriend has been "nothing but a support" throughout the airing of her on-and-off relationship with Kyle Abrams this season, whom she initially broke up with due to religious differences

Speaking about her boyfriend, Shaina added, "he's been great throughout the whole situation. I'm happy." 

However, she did poke fun about the timing of her new relationship, especially as she's now started to receive "men sliding into the DMs" since the show began airing in February. 

She joked, "I was laughing like, ‘What a time to be in a relationship!'" 

Ser Baffo/Netflix

So who's shooting her a private message? According to Shaina, it's "a lot of pro English soccer players."

Shaina's relationship announcement comes just three days after fellow contestant Shayne Jansen, who was engaged to Natalie Lee, put rumors about their relationship "to rest" in an Instagram post.

"Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship," he wrote. "I wish her all the best." 

Following his post, Shaina took to the comments to share her appreciation for her former love interest's clarification. 

"Thank you for taking the stance on finally clearing this up!!" she commented. "Wish nothing but the best for the both of you individually and together." 

