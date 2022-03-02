See Love Is Blind's Shayne Demand an Apology From a Tearful Natalie at the Reunion

No loved lost for these former flames?
In this exclusive look at the March 4 reunion of Love Is Blind, Shayne Jansen shares his side of the massive fight that lead to him and fiancée Natalie Lee splitting at the wedding altar. For those who need a refresher, Natalie chose to call of their nuptials after Shayne said he hated her during a heated argument. But, as Shayne details in this new scene, this angry reaction stemmed from pent up frustrations in their relationship.
"There was a reason why I got to that point," he shares on the reunion couch. "You're, kind of like, pushing it under the rug and making it seem like—the words that I used, they didn't just come out of nowhere."
As Natalie quietly listens to her ex explain his side of things, Shayne accuses Natalie of not apologizing for her part in their dissolved romance. "So, it was 100 percent my fault?" he asks Natalie. "I take most of the blame, yes. But you're sitting there saying this and that."
Natalie eventually jumps in, explaining that she doesn't blame Shayne for their breakup and that she's aware that the "anger came out from somewhere."
"Obviously, something I've done to you, pushed you to that point," she continues. "I don't want it to seem like I'm just blaming it on you and those words came out of nowhere. I know that it came from a place of you being frustrated with me or me making you feel like you weren't enough."
Unfortunately, Shayne did not process these words as an apology, as he hit back with, "So you don't feel bad about anything you've done?"
Though Natalie tries to assure Shayne that she's attempting to apologize, her ex still isn't happy, sharing, "It's so tough."
At this point, Natalie breaks down in tears, telling the group that she and Shayne have talked about this prior to the reunion.
With a tear streaming down her face, she repeats, "I obviously apologize for making you feel like you weren't good enough. 'Cause I feel like you were more than enough."
His response? "I'm just f--king sad."
The entire Love Is Blind reunion will be available to stream on Netflix March 4.