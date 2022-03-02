See Love Is Blind's Shayne Demand an Apology From a Tearful Natalie at the Reunion

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

No loved lost for these former flames?

In this exclusive look at the March 4 reunion of Love Is Blind, Shayne Jansen shares his side of the massive fight that lead to him and fiancée Natalie Lee splitting at the wedding altar. For those who need a refresher, Natalie chose to call of their nuptials after Shayne said he hated her during a heated argument. But, as Shayne details in this new scene, this angry reaction stemmed from pent up frustrations in their relationship.

"There was a reason why I got to that point," he shares on the reunion couch. "You're, kind of like, pushing it under the rug and making it seem like—the words that I used, they didn't just come out of nowhere."

As Natalie quietly listens to her ex explain his side of things, Shayne accuses Natalie of not apologizing for her part in their dissolved romance. "So, it was 100 percent my fault?" he asks Natalie. "I take most of the blame, yes. But you're sitting there saying this and that."