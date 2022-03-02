Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dead at 25

Born with cerebral palsy, Zain strove to make the world a better place. His sister wrote, "His own efforts to be a self-advocate have taught those of us that love him to be advocates for inclusion."

By Elyse Dupre Mar 02, 2022 4:24 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is mourning the death of his son Zain Nadella.

According to Bloomberg, citing an email Satya sent to the company's executive team, the 25-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, died March 1.

"Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a Microsoft spokesperson told E! News on March 2. "The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family."

Since Satya took over the reins as CEO of the tech giant in 2014, he's made it a priority to design products that would better serve users with disabilities, all with his son—who was legally blind and quadriplegic—in mind. And now, Satya, his wife Anu and their daughters are ready to fight to help other families facing similar challenges. The Nadellas have committed $15 million to the Seattle Children's Hospital. And, back in May, the hospital announced its plan to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of its Center for Integrative Brain Research.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music," Dr. Jeff Sperring, CEO of the Children's Hospital, wrote in a message, "his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Love Is Blind's Shayne Demand an Apology From Natalie

2

Why Sarah Hyland Doesn't Recall Filming Parts of Modern Family

3

Dua Lipa Sued for Allegedly Copying "Levitating" From Reggae Band

For Zain's sister Tara, she'll always remember how her late brother created a sense of inclusivity.

"Despite the obstacles he faces, I see how hard Zain works to include us in his daily life: vocalizing music requests, grinning when our grandparents call and delightedly receiving licks from our pups," she wrote in January 2020, noting that her brother communicated nonverbally. "His own efforts to be a self-advocate have taught those of us that love him how to be advocates for inclusion on his behalf. Zain's lessons have made me passionate about ensuring that every voice is heard and respected, because a quieter voice isn't a lesser voice."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Love Is Blind's Shayne Demand an Apology From Natalie

2

Why Sarah Hyland Doesn't Recall Filming Parts of Modern Family

3

Dua Lipa Sued for Allegedly Copying "Levitating" From Reggae Band

4

Inside Blake Shelton’s Close Bond With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

5
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

Latest News

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley's In A "Serious" New Relationship

Why Sarah Hyland Doesn't Recall Filming Parts of Modern Family

Exclusive

See Love Is Blind's Shayne Demand an Apology From Natalie

Exclusive

Thorfinn Goes To Therapy In This Exclusive Ghosts Clip

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

Save 20% On These 15 Beauty Deals: Olaplex, Ilia, Elemis, & More

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dead at 25