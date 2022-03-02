This Might Be the Most Frustrating Round of Wheel of Fortune Ever

A clip from the Mar. 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune has sparked a social media frenzy. Keep scrolling to check out the puzzle that had contestants lost for words.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 02, 2022
This viral clip of Wheel of Fortune will make you shake your head—no cap.
 
On Tuesday, Mar. 1, Wheel of Fortune viewers were treated with a memorable moment that will probably go down as one of the craziest episodes in the show's history.
 
Contestant Laura Machado seemed promising to solve the unfinished puzzle, "Another feather _n yo_r _a_," with her first guess, "Another feather in your hat." Unfortunately, that answer was incorrect and her other two guesses: "Another feather in your lap" and "Another feather in your map," were also wrong.

After Laura's initial turn, contestant Christopher Coleman guessed the letter "G," which was incorrect. For his next two turns, he failed to solve the puzzle and he landed on Bankrupt. 

For Thomas Lipscomb's first two turns, he landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn, however, he successfully guessed the letter "C" on his third attempt and was able to correctly solve the puzzle.

This moment has been shared all over social media, causing Wheel of Fortune to become a trending topic.

One social media user tweeted, "History was made on #WheelOfFortune tonight. Same person missed solving the puzzle 3 times! Anyone ever have a feather in their HAT, LAP or MAP? It's CAP!" while another wrote, "For the love of God please tell me ‘another feather in your cap' is not that uncommon an expression #WheelOfFortune."

