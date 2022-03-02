Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Baby No. 3

Watch : Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Share Pregnancy Details

This Big Brother house is getting a new House Guest.

Reality stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson announced on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 28, that they'll be expecting a "Nickson addition" in August 2022.

"A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore," Jessica wrote in the post. "We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you."

Cody and Jessica weren't easily convinced by the news at first. In a video posted to Cody's Instagram, he documented the moment after the pregnancy test where they went back and forth on whether it was true.

"So do you believe it or no?" Cody asked in the video.

"I don't even know how to... I don't know." Jessica replied.

He followed up the confusion with a bouquet of roses and cake to celebrate.

"We were skeptical because we had just thought we were pregnant, then found out we weren't," he wrote in the post. It wasn't too far after that they found out she was pregnant, for real this time.