Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Baby No. 3

This Big Brother house is getting a new House Guest.
Reality stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson announced on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 28, that they'll be expecting a "Nickson addition" in August 2022.
"A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore," Jessica wrote in the post. "We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you."
Cody and Jessica weren't easily convinced by the news at first. In a video posted to Cody's Instagram, he documented the moment after the pregnancy test where they went back and forth on whether it was true.
"So do you believe it or no?" Cody asked in the video.
"I don't even know how to... I don't know." Jessica replied.
He followed up the confusion with a bouquet of roses and cake to celebrate.
"We were skeptical because we had just thought we were pregnant, then found out we weren't," he wrote in the post. It wasn't too far after that they found out she was pregnant, for real this time.
He noted, "What a roller coaster of emotion it all was."
Now all she has to do it "try to be excited," as she recalled her doctor telling her when she shared the news. In the meantime, the Amazing Race alums are posting fun family moments along with their other two children, Carter, 1, and Maverick, 2.
In a video posted Tuesday, March 1, Cody handed Carter a picture of the soon-to-be-sibling's ultrasound, only for it to crumpled up in her hands with a smile on her face.
Jessica captioned, "How our baby ACTUALLY feels about us having a baby."
While their children are still warming up to the news, Big Brother fans are already pumped for the new kid to arrive. Jessica asked fans on Instagram Stories what they should name the baby and on March 1, she shared the results with the Cody. So what name won? Dallas.
"I think if we didn't live in Dallas, maybe," she said. Ultimately, the answer was a no.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, has already set up a social media account for the new baby under the name @babynickson, just like they've done for their other two kids. There, Jessica is slowly showing the progression of her baby bump. With 17 weeks passed, there are plenty more bumpdates to come.