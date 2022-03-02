Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

It's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's universe, and we're all just living in it.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors nearly five years ago, continues to prove that their love story is written in a sky full of stars.

While mostly staying private and offline, Chris and Dakota have occasionally given glimpses into their relationship over the years—whether he's serenading her at his Coldplay concerts or they're grabbing grub at upscale Italian restaurants.

"We've been together for quite a while," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress told Elle UK in December. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

She better be ready to get that party started this week, because Chris is celebrating his 45th birthday on Wednesday, March 2.

But after the birthday festivities die down, could wedding bells be in their future? That may not be out of the question, as they seem to have her dad Don Johnson's blessing. "If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," he told Good Day New York in November. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."