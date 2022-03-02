Why Zoë Kravitz "Interpreted" Catwoman as Bisexual in The Batman

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere

Catwoman is taking on a new life in The Batman, according to Zoë Kravitz.

In a recent interview with Australia's Pedestrian, the 33-year-old actress opened up about her approach to the character in the new superhero flick, sharing that she had "interpreted" the famed anti-heroine as bisexual. The revelation came when interviewer Matt Galea questioned Kravitz about one particular scene in which Selina Kyle/Catwoman calls her roommate Anika her "baby" and asked if the affectionate term meant the two women were more than just platonic friends.

"That's definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship," Kravitz said. After Galea expressed it was about time Catwoman, who is depicted as a bisexual woman in the comics, is finally portrayed as such onscreen, she added, "I agree."

However, The Batman director Matt Reeves had a different take on the relationship. He told Pedestrian that the film stays "very true" to the character of Selina Kyle in that "elements of how she's going to become Catwoman are there," but said Kravitz's onscreen character may not necessarily be queer.