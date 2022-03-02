Why Killing Eve’s Final Season Might Not Answer All Your Burning Questions

The writers of Killing Eve love to keep viewers guessing.

But as the series kicks off its final season, fans are begging for answers to some of their most pressing questions, like who are the evil masterminds behind the ominous group The Twelve? And perhaps the bigger question: Why are Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) so drawn to each other?

This is what was running through Laura Neal's mind when she was promoted to lead writer for the fourth and final season. When she spoke to E! News about writing the final episodes of Killing Eve, she said she was well aware of the fans' expectations, remembering, "It was really exciting and also a little bit terrifying."

"I knew what excited me about these characters and I knew where I wanted to take them next," she shared. "But having the responsibility of doing that and also it being the final season and having to wrap those characters' arc up and see their journeys through to the very end—that felt like a different level of responsibility."