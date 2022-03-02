The Trends We're Predicting For Coachella & Stagecoach Festival Season 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It has been almost three years without Coachella and Stagecoach, the main events of festival season, and we are ready for it to come back this year. The best parts about festivals are the amazing music and getting to spend all day with your friends, but the best part about preparing for festivals is getting to put together your looks for the weekend.

This year, we're expecting outfits to be a little bit more relaxed. Comfort and simplicity will take center stage as attendees will most likely want to focus on taking in the experience rather than worrying about their wardrobe. But comfort in no way means basic. Think effortless cool-girl energy. We're expecting to see lots of 90s and Y2K vibes, including baggy jeans, retro sneakers, corset tops, and added sparkle. Cowboy boots have been trending for a while, but we're predicting they're not only going to be everywhere at Stagecoach, but they'll also be a staple for Coachella style.

As far as beauty goes, we're expecting glam. Think Euphoria-core looks. Sparkly eyeshadows and nails with rhinestone accents are sure to take over festival season 2022.

Scroll below for styles that will make you feel like the main character this festival season.