The Trends We're Predicting For Coachella & Stagecoach Festival Season 2022

If you see me taking extra time to get ready so Harry Styles will notice me in the crowd, no you didn't.

By Carly Shihadeh Mar 02, 2022
E-Comm: Coachella trendsGetty

It has been almost three years without Coachella and Stagecoach, the main events of festival season, and we are ready for it to come back this year. The best parts about festivals are the amazing music and getting to spend all day with your friends, but the best part about preparing for festivals is getting to put together your looks for the weekend. 

This year, we're expecting outfits to be a little bit more relaxed. Comfort and simplicity will take center stage as attendees will most likely want to focus on taking in the experience rather than worrying about their wardrobe. But comfort in no way means basic. Think effortless cool-girl energy. We're expecting to see lots of 90s and Y2K vibes, including baggy jeans, retro sneakers, corset tops, and added sparkle. Cowboy boots have been trending for a while, but we're predicting they're not only going to be everywhere at Stagecoach, but they'll also be a staple for Coachella style. 

As far as beauty goes, we're expecting glam. Think Euphoria-core looks. Sparkly eyeshadows and nails with rhinestone accents are sure to take over festival season 2022. 

Scroll below for styles that will make you feel like the main character this festival season. 

Modegal Women's Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier Zip Back Corset Bodyshaper Crop Top

This corset top comes in 16 gorgeous colors. It's giving us Hailey Bieber cool-girl vibes (especially when paired with baggy jeans), but it's only $31!

$31-$34
Amazon

Superdown Olivia Strapless Top

Feather details are definitely trending right now. 

$50
Revolve

Boyfriend Jeans

Sometimes, the coolest outfits go back to the classics. Channel cool-girl 90s energy with these baggy jeans. 

$89
$45
Edikted

GRLFRND Amanda Mid Rise Loose

We're obsessed with these mid-rise jeans. The perfect balance between comfort and style!

$225
Revolve

Gemstone Belt

Throw on this adorable belt to add some glamor to your blue or black jeans. 

$20
$10
rue21

UO Modern Love Bustier Mini Dress

We love an adorable dress with a sneaker for one day of your festival experience. You'll look effortlessly chic in this dress. Channel 90s style with this gorgeous chocolate dress. It also comes in an adorable pink color or you can rock the classic LBD.

$69
Urban Outfitters

Diamond Rhinestone Cowl Neck Top

If you're looking to stay on-trend this festival season, you can check sparkle and Y2K vibes off your list with this chic top. 

$98
$49
Edikted

Silver Mini Dress

This dress is so gorgeous and perfect for festival season. Pair it with chunky sneakers for Coachella or a pair of cowboy boots for Stagecoach. 

$249
Free People

Amber Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses

The cutest Y2K sunglasses of our dreams. 

$18
Urban Outfitters

Hypnotize Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses

Make a statement with this trending 90s silhouette. 

$20
Urban Outfitters

Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low 'University Blue'

We already knew we loved this shoe, but now we need this university blue color. 

$170-$220
GOAT

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker

For an even chunkier take on the Air Force 1, rock this Shadow Sneaker for festival season. 

$110-$120
Nordstrom

New Balance 550 White Black

We can't wait to wear these retro New Balance sneakers that we're seeing all over Instagram. 

$130
StockX

Reebok Court Peak Sneaker

Reeboks are the perfect fashionable shoe that will be super comfortable when you're running from show to show!

$80
Urban Outfitters

Hayward White Leather

We're predicting cowboy boots will be everywhere both at Coachella and at Stagecoach this year. 

$160
Steve Madden

Dagget Western Boots

When you think of a Coachella cowboy boot what comes to mind and why is it these boots?  

$260
Free People

ROMWE Two Tone Western Boots

We love a short boot for a modern take on the classic cowboy boot. 

$41
Shein

Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

We're predicting you'll see all the glittery, dewy beauty looks this festival season. Your eyes will pop with this glitter eyeshadow! 

$5
Elf Cosmetics

3780Pieces Clear Rhinestones Stickers Self Adhesive Bling Gems Jewels Stickers

Euphoria has a chokehold on fashion trends right now and to be honest we're completely here for it! Rock these stick-on rhinestones around your eyes at your next festival. 

$13
Amazon

milan - 30 black face masks

Yes, we want to be cute, but we also want to be practical and safe. These chic face masks are loved by celebrities.

$36
Evolve Together

Double Zip Front Fanny Pack

The chicest way to carry all of your stuff. 

$6
Shein

Everywhere Belt Bag

This belt bag is loved by it-girls everywhere. 

$38
Lululemon

