How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Celebrate Women's History Month

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

March is set to be a big month for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In honor of Women's History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be providing grants to four organizations dedicated to supporting women.

"Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women," the couple shared in a statement March 1, "and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.

The four leading organizations are The Center on Poverty and Inequity at Georgetown University Law Center, National Women's Law Center, The 19th and Smart Works.

According to the parents of Archie, 2, and Lili, 8 months, they choose The Center of Poverty and Inequality for its research in helping marginalized girls in schools, hospitals, juvenile justice systems and more. The money will be dedicated to "recognizing and cultivating Black girls' leadership."