Renée Zellweger Reveals How Many Hours She Spent In the Makeup Chair For The Thing About Pam

Watch : Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam"

Renée Zellweger is proof that even the craziest makeovers take time.

When the trailer for NBC's limited series The Thing About Pam was released, fans were stunned by the two-time Academy Award winner's transformation into convicted murderer Pam Hupp. In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop on the series' red carpet, Zellweger discussed the arduous process of putting the whole look together.

"We started at about four [hours] and we whittled it down to around two," she said. "They have a mind of their own, you know? If everybody cooperates —the cheeks are feeling like playing nice, the nose, and everything. But yeah, it took about a couple of hours."

For the role, Zellweger donned a body suit, prosthetics and a classic bob wig to embody Hupp, whose case and profile rose to prominence with a Dateline episode a corresponding podcast also called The Thing About Pam.

The experience was a fascinating one for Zellweger, who called her transformation "thrilling."

"I had never done that before," she explained. "It was kinda fun to learn about it. I didn't know that trying to tell a story and act with the prosthetics on is a whole different thing. I didn't know it was a skill that I didn't have!"

We're guessing the A-lister has forgotten about her incredible transformations for the Bridget Jones movies and Judy.