How the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Cast Compares to Real-Life Counterparts

It's finally showtime, baby.
Ladies and gentleman, please welcome Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty to the court as your next TV obsession. The HBO series, which premieres March 6, takes viewers back to the glitz and glamour of the 1980s and the beginning of the NBA's Showtime era.
Based on Jeff Pearlman's bestselling book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s and executive-produced by Adam McKay, the show chronicles superstar Magic Johnson's (Quincy Isaiah) rookie season after the team was bought by the flashy Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), who wanted the games to be more entertaining.
Adrian Brody, Jason Clarke, Jason Segel, Gaby Hoffmann and Sally Field also appear in the series, which serves as the acting debut for several of its stars, including Isaiah as Johnson and Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While they are playing two of the sport's all-time greats in their first major roles, one Lakers legend's son is playing his father in Winning Time. No pressure or anything.
Check out how the stars of Winning Time compare to their real-life counterparts and find out which role caused the end of McKay's friendship with Will Ferrell.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres March 6 on HBO and HBO Max.